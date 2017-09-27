Report: Jets likely to be without Forte vs. Jaguars, sign Cadet
New York Jets running back Matt Forte is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being ruled week to week with a toe injury, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Jets signed free agent Travaris Cadet for additional depth with Forte potentially sidelined.
Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire should split carries against Jacksonville and its 28th-ranked run defense.