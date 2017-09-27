Chiefs or Falcons: Who will be the last remaining undefeated team?

It didn't take long for the NFL schedule to weed out who the better teams are this season. After only three weeks, just two teams have yet to take a loss - the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons.

This year's race to stay undefeated doesn't appear to be as exciting as the 2010 race between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, where both teams reached the 13-0 mark before eventually meeting in the Super Bowl. However, the Chiefs and Falcons have both already started scripting dramatic seasons, and will jockey for positions atop NFL power rankings until someone's undefeated streak ends.

Through the first leg of the season, the Chiefs have put together the more impressive wins - particularly their opening-night dismantling of the champion New England Patriots - but its the Falcons who are more loaded with firepower.

Last-second defensive stands have gotten the Falcons two of three wins this year, though with an offense headlined by defending MVP Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, and a solid O-line, Atlanta has proven to be able to outscore any team. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have displayed a balanced strategy, rotating between relying on a stout, conservative defense and unleashing an aggressive down-field attack.

With both teams using their own approach to get in the win column, let's take a look at their next few opponents to help determine who could run into trouble first.

Schedule Chiefs Falcons Week 4 Redskins Bills Week 5 at Texans Bye Week 6 Steelers Dolphins

While both team's Week 4 opponents are also coming off wins, either 3-0 club taking their first defeat on Sunday would be a major upset.

Other than an uncharacteristic loss early last season, Kansas City has handled the Texans with ease during Andy Reid's tenure, and with the game in prime time, the Chiefs familiarity with the spotlight will be a leg up on rookie Deshaun Watson.

As the Falcons should be able to handle the Dolphins after a week's rest, the Chiefs have their toughest test since New England in Week 6 with the Steelers. An inability to complete deep passes against Pittsburgh in the playoffs last year foiled the Chiefs chances, but with Alex Smith's new-found deep ball, its unlikely Arrowhead Stadium will host the team's first loss.

If the Chiefs can survive the first six weeks, the Falcons run into the team that's haunted their nightmares since last February.

Schedule Chiefs Falcons Week 7 at Raiders at Patriots Week 8 Broncos at Jets Week 9 at Cowboys at Panthers

This will be the toughest stretch for Kansas City, but the Falcons' trip to New England in late October will be the biggest determining factor to who falls first - assuming no upsets through six weeks (which, given how this year has panned out, is a dangerous assumption).

Despite the Patriots showing cracks in the armor, allowing a league-high 461 yards per game, the mental game stemming from the 25-point collapse at Super Bowl LI will play as large of a factor as any game this season.

If the Falcons do avenge their Super Bowl defeat, the Chiefs will have to stay on their game to make it to their Week 10 bye unscathed. Though the Chiefs have controlled the Raiders and the Broncos recently, both teams are very competitive. Facing the Cowboys as the fourth straight power-running team, the health of the Chiefs' front seven is crucial to hanging on.

By the time Week 9 rolls around, if either is still undefeated, it will be both a blessing and a curse. Both teams have to go through plenty of stiff competition, meaning that an unblemished record will have put large targets on their backs.

The Chiefs seem to have the tougher overall schedule, which is to be expected playing in the best division in football, but the Falcons' matchup in New England could easily spoil the party for Atlanta, and the final eight weeks favor Kansas City's chances.

Schedule Chiefs Falcons Week 10 Bye Cowboys Week 11 at Giants at Seahawks Week 12 Bills Buccaneers Week 13 at Jets Vikings Week 14 Raiders Saints Week 15 Chargers at Buccaneers Week 16 Dolphins at Saints Week 17 at Broncos Panthers

Having fought to a 29-28 scoreline in Atlanta last season with the Chiefs winning, it is rather fitting that these two teams are close together at the top of the NFL. But one team will have to fall first.

Who will it be?