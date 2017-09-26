Giants' Marshall denies spitting in fan's face

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall vehemently denied the allegation that he spat in a fan's face during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

An unnamed Eagles fan alleged that Marshall spat in his face during warmups. Marshall and the fan verbally jousted, after which Marshall walked away. But after the fan continued to pester him, he came back for a second round of retaliatory comments, then left again. During the second incident, the Eagles fan alleged Marshall spat on him.

Marshall appeared incensed by the line of questioning Tuesday.

"No, absolutely not," Marshall said. "I think that if anybody does that - a fan, or a player - should be suspended, should probably pay a fine, and you should have a public apology prepared and they need to read through it on camera. So, absolutely not. But that's the world we live in. I'm sure because there was a lot of cameras around, he had his camera, all of his buddies had their cameras out. There should be video evidence of anything on his face or on his body. So, I'm not worrying about that."

Marshall added that he's no longer worrying about the fan in question.

"If I spit in the guy’s face, I told you guys what should happen and I feel the same way if a fan does the same thing. So, we can move on to the next question."