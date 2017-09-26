Report: Doug Baldwin day to day after MRI, could play this week
1h ago
Jason Getz / USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin got good news following an MRI on his groin Monday. Baldwin has been ruled day to day and may not need to miss any games, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The injury was not thought to be serious prior to receiving the MRI results.
Baldwin, the Seahawks top receiver, had 10 catches for 105 yards in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans before the injury.