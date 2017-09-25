John Wall calls for Brady, Rodgers to support Kaepernick

by Michael McClymont 1h ago
Greg M. Cooper / USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both have publicly offered their support for Colin Kaepernick, stating he should be playing in the NFL. On Sunday, both quarterbacks also backed their teammates amid President Donald Trump's criticism of players who protest during the national anthem.

There are those that believe more is needed from the superstar quarterbacks, however.

Among those is basketball star John Wall who stated that many of the NBA's biggest stars are also the most vocal in regards to social issues. Wall believes that's what's needed in the NFL.

"Until those guys come out and speak, I don't think the NFL (is) going to make any adjustments," Wall said.

"Until those guys in the NFL come out and stand up for Kaepernick and stand for those guys - you can say those little things like, 'Oh yea, he should be in the NFL, he's a great player' ... But you have to go out there and express your feeling. And until they do that, I don't think anything's going to change."

