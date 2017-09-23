Dolphins owner: Our anthem protesters 'are smart young men of character'

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement Saturday in support of his players who protest during the national anthem.

Ross' remarks come in the wake of President Donald Trump's condemnation of players who have demonstrated their dissent. Trump implored NFL owners to fire those who continue to take a stand.

The statement reads as follows:

Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness. We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other. Sports is a common denominator in our world. We all have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect and equality.

New York Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch also released a statement condemning Trump's remarks.