Packers' Bennett tweets he's 'OK with being fired' after Trump's remarks

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett refused to back down from President Donald Trump after the commander-in-chief asked NFL owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem.

Trump told owners to 'get that son of a bitch off the field' - referring to players who kneel during the national anthem - during a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday evening, while criticizing the NFL for its declining ratings.

Bennett has been one of the most outspoken advocates in the NFL against police brutality, racial inequality, and social injustice, and made it clear that he won't be intimidated by Trump's latest series of remarks.

It's possible the Packers tight end could amplify his protest during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.