Will the NHL's faceoff/slashing crackdown lead to more goals like in 2005-06?

The NHL has been enforcing slashing and faceoff infractions by the book this preseason and players have voiced their frustrations with the strictness of the calls. Even with the report that the league asked officials to dial it back a bit, that doesn't mean there won't be an increase in penalties - even if it's not as drastic as it once looked like it may be.

The last time the NHL began enforcing two penalties so strictly was in the post-lockout 2005-06 season, when the league enforced hooking and holding infractions by the book. It took players a full season to adjust, leading to a crazy number of minor penalties, and a whole lot of goals.

The faceoff violations - which occur when a player fails to line up properly, or plays the puck with his hand, among other small intricacies - is something players likely won't take long to which to adjust. How long exactly remains to be seen, but coaches would surely rather lose a faceoff than take a two-minute penalty for a violation.

Slashing, however, could be a longer adjustment. It's in a player's nature to give an opponent a light (or sometimes vicious) whack when they get beat wide. In the past - unless it was blatant - the NHL would usually let it fly, but apparently not this year, even with the reported dial back. Slower players specifically could have some trouble with this crackdown.

With that being said, it'll be on the players to adjust, and if they can't, there could be a lot of scoring.

Season Minor Penalties/G Goals/G PPG/G 2017-18 preseason 13.8 7.08 2.44 2016-17 regular season 6.9 5.54 1.14 2005-06 season 12.9 6.16 2.06

Now, expecting there to be 14 minor penalties per game for the entire regular season is ridiculous, but even if it hovers around nine or 10, there would be a precipitous rise in goals over recent years. Even a slight increase in penalties could have an effect on the NHL landscape.

Which teams would benefit?

Teams with plenty of speed would conceivably draw more slashing penalties, which would lead to more power plays. So many teams in today's NHL are built on speed, but some that might stand out from the pack include the Penguins, Blackhawks, Predators, Maple Leafs, and Lightning.

Moreover, teams that excel on special teams would obviously benefit from more penalties. Here are last season's leaders in power-play percentage plus penalty kill percentage:

Team PP% + PK% 1. Bruins 107.4 2. Capitals 106.9 3. Maple Leafs 106.3 4. Blues 106.1 5. Lightning 104.7

Which teams would suffer?

On the contrary, the league's slower teams might find themselves killing a few more penalties. As far as the standards go, teams that would fall into the slower category include the Kings, Canadiens (specifically on the back end), and Sharks.

As a result, having poor special teams wouldn't do clubs any favors if more penalties are called. Here are last season's bottom five teams in power-play percentage plus penalty kill percentage:

Team PP% + PK% 30. Avalanche 89.2 29. Canucks 90.8 28. Stars 91.8 27. Coyotes 93.5 T26. Blackhawks 95.7 T26. Jets 95.7

While most teams listed above were bottom feeders, the Blackhawks managed to finish atop the Western Conference, despite poor special teams.

Lastly, for what it's worth, here are last year's league leaders in slashing minors, per ESPN:

Team Slashing minors 1. Blues 37 Penguins 37 3. Flames 36 Senators 36 5. Jets 35 Blue Jackets 35 Capitals 35

Only time will tell just exactly how strict officials will call slashing and faceoff violations once the regular season gets underway, but for a league that's been seeking ways to increase scoring, calling these infractions by the book would certainly do the trick.

