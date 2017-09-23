5 key individual matchups to watch in Week 3

theScore's Jack Browne breaks down five of the most important in-game matchups ahead of Week 3.

Amari Cooper vs. Josh Norman

Cooper is undoubtedly the Raiders' most talented receiver, but while Oakland's offense has been on fire over the first two games of the season, the young wideout only has nine catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Norman has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign by allowing just a 36.4 percent catch rate, the second-best mark among cornerback with 10 or more targets, according to Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke. However, he's questionable for Week 3 with a shoulder injury, and could be limited when playing press coverage if he suits up - something Cooper has the speed and agility to take advantage of.

The Redskins' offense - which has struggled so far this season - likely can't keep up with the Raiders' high-flying unit. It definitely won't be able to if Norman can't shut down Cooper, although the defensive back should also see time opposite Michael Crabtree, ideally in the red zone, after the veteran wideout caught three touchdowns in Week 2.

Deshaun Watson/Bill O'Brien vs. Matt Patricia/Dont'a Hightower

In a rematch of last year's divisional round, the mouthwatering matchup is between Tom Brady and the Houston Texans' dominant defense. The Texans beat up on Brady in the playoffs before the Patriots adjusted and pulled away in the second half.

However, that titanic battle likely won't determine the result on Sunday. Instead, it'll come down to how Watson - the type of rookie quarterback the Patriots usually feast on - deals with the game plan drawn up by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

New England knows the ins and outs of Bill O'Brien's offensive scheme, as the head coach spent 2011 as the Patriots' offensive coordinator. This means O'Brien can't consistently put Watson in situations where Patricia can dissect the offense's play and allow linebacker Dont'a Hightower - the quarterback of the defense - to adjust the call and bring extra pressure.

Watson has a tendency to let his eyes drop when forced to move in the pocket, so the Patriots will do their best to move the rookie off his spot and into situations where he panics, turns the ball over, and puts a greater strain on Houston's defense.

Titans' offensive line vs. Seahawks' defensive line

If you love to watch elite players go to work in the trenches, then the Tennesse Titans versus the Seattle Seahawks is the game for you in Week 3.

It's almost guaranteed that Seattle's offensive line will allow constant pressure on Russell Wilson, so it's imperative that the defensive line does the same to Marcus Mariota.

However, while Wilson is apparently protected by the five biggest men the Seahawks can find walking past the stadium each week, the Titans' quarterback has an elite unit in front of him, headlined by offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan.

Conklin, Lewan, and the rest of the Titans' offensive line are facing the biggest test of their season so far, though. The Seahawks can create pressure with just their front four, and their nickel defensive line of Cliff Avril, Sheldon Richardson, Michael Bennett, and Frank Clark is arguably the best in the league.

Ty Montgomery vs. Bengals' front seven

Receiver Randall Cobb is all but certain to miss the Green Bay Packers' matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, as is starting left tackle David Bakhtiari. But the injury concerns for Green Bay's offense don't stop there.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is questionable after he and Bakhtiari missed Week 2, and while Jordy Nelson appears ready to go despite a quad injury, he might not be at 100 percent. In short, the Packers can't expect Aaron Rodgers to work miracles with a severely weakened supporting cast, even against a floundering Bengals team.

Enter, Montgomery.

The Packers will likely rely heavily on Montgomery, despite his early-season struggles running the ball. And behind a weakened offensive line, he'll need to make his own plays, using his ability to consistently break tackles in the open field to take the sting out of the Bengals' pass rush, led by Geno Atkins.

Jason Pierre-Paul/Olivier Vernon vs. Lane Johnson/Jason Peters

Pierre-Paul called the New York Giants' Week 3 divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles a must-win game following an 0-2 start - and he's not wrong. The Giants need a victory to save their season, and Pierre-Paul and fellow pass-rusher Vernon will be key to making it happen.

In Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs sat back early on against the Eagles, opting against using too many resources to create pressure. Consequently, Carson Wentz picked them apart until the Chiefs realized their mistake.

The Giants can't make the same error. The Eagles have a pair of top bookends in Johnson and Peters, who both possess the elite athleticism to stonewall New York's edge rushers. If the Eagles' offensive line can keep Wentz clean, the Giants will struggle to leave with the win. However, Wentz still reacts poorly to pressure, and Pierre-Paul and Vernon have the talent to make the quarterback's day miserable if given enough opportunities.

A few more points from the offense wouldn't hurt, either.

