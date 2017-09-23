Packers-Bengals could be hottest game ever at Lambeau Field

by Jack Browne 3h ago
Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

The Frozen Tundra will be a little toasty Sunday, as the Week 3 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals may be the hottest game ever played at Lambeau Field, according to Jeff Maillet of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 88 degrees with 67 percent humidity, exceeding the 84 degrees reached during a 1963 win for the Packers over the Los Angeles Rams, added Maillet.

The Bengals will be looking to pull out a shock win amid the heat to avoid an 0-3 start in their first game with new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. The Packers, meanwhile, are 1-1 following a Week 2 rout at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.

