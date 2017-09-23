Kings edge Canucks in shootout to sweep preseason series in China

The Associated Press 1d ago
NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP / Getty

BEIJING (AP) The Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout to win both of the National Hockey League's first-ever preseason games in China.

Saturday's game in Beijing caps a push by the NHL to popularize ice hockey in China ahead of the country's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Kings won the first game in Shanghai on Thursday 5-2.

Game MVP Jake Muzzin opened the scoring for the Kings in the first period.

Vancouver tied the score 3-3 in the third period with a goal from Chris Tanev but after a scoreless overtime, Jonny Brodzinski sealed the win for the Kings.

