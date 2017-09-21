Sharks' Vlasic tweets Olympic medals at NHL: 'Beautiful, right?'

by Ian McLaren 21h ago
GRIGORY DUKOR / Reuters

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is not afraid to make his feelings about the Olympics known.

In April, the San Jose Sharks defenseman tweeted a picture of the Olympic logo after the NHL announced its players would not be going to the 2018 Games in South Korea. He was back at it Thursday after the medals that will be handed out in Pyeongchang were revealed.

Vlasic couldn't help but point them out to the league's Twitter account.

Here they are:

Vlasic's tweet offers another reminder of how the players feel about not being able to compete in this edition of the Winter Games.

He won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

