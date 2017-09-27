4 diminutive dynamos making their mark on the NHL

As pocket-sized Edmonton Oilers rookie Kailer Yamamoto has shown, size is just a number, and not an indicator of whether a player can contribute at the highest level.

Despite being only 5-foot-8 and 154 pounds, Yamamoto has impressed in his limited preseason showing, registering a league-high five goals in four exhibition games for the Oilers. However, he's still probably at least a year away from regularly gracing an NHL ice surface.

Here's a look at four current NHL players who don't let their small stature impact their ability to be game-changers:

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

If you've ever watched Marchand play, you can understand why he's earned the nickname "The Little Ball of Hate."

At 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds, he's the tallest and heaviest player on this list, and he backs it up on the ice, playing with a physical edge on every shift.

However, Marchand's true role is being the Bruins' top goal man and offensive playmaker. Last season was the 29-year-old's best in the NHL, as he tallied career highs in goals (39), assists (46), and points (85), leading the team in all categories.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Told at almost every level that he was too small, Gaudreau is a walking example of never letting someone else determine your destiny.

He's one of the most exciting young players in the game, and doesn't let his 5-foot-9, 157-pound frame stop him from being an intimidating offensive force. Over his three years in the league, Johnny Hockey has racked up 204 points in 232 regular-season games.

Regardless of size, Gaudreau is a big piece of the Flames' present and future.

Mats Zuccarello, New York Rangers

Standing 5-foot-7, Zuccarello is an offensive spark plug for New York, notching 86 goals and 176 points over 383 career regular-season games. He's also been a key contributor on the Rangers' top power-play unit; since the 2013-14 season, the Norway native has 55 points on the man advantage.

In addition to being an offensive catalyst during the regular season, Zuccarello has performed in the clutch, registering 31 points in 60 career playoff games for the Blue Shirts.

What he lacks in size, he makes up for with his speed and goal-scoring ability.

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Probably the most underrated name of the group, Atkinson had a coming-out party last season with the Blue Jackets, leading the club with 35 goals.

The former sixth-round pick is no stranger to being told he couldn't hang with the big boys of the NHL, as his height (5-foot-8) played a factor in his late draft selection.

That hasn't slowed his production, though.

Now an NHL veteran of six NHL campaigns, Atkinson has proven he can be an offensive contributor, tallying 227 points across 382 games while also chipping in on the man advantage with 27 goals.

(Photos courtesy: Action Images)