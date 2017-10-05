5 bold predictions for the MLB postseason

With the Division Series' set in both the American and National League, theScore's MLB editors - Michael Bradburn, Bryan Mcwilliam, Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb, Brandon Wile, and Jason Wilson - offer their bold predictions for the 2017 MLB postseason.

Yankees beat Red Sox to advance to World Series

Get your Apple Watches ready. The Red Sox and Yankees will meet in the ALCS after upsetting the Astros and Indians, respectively, setting up a clash between the two long-time rivals. Boston and New York haven't faced one another in the postseason since 2004, when the Red Sox finally reversed the curse. This time, however, it will be the team in pinstripes who celebrates, as the Yankees' high-powered offense and suffocating bullpen will shut down the Red Sox inconsistent offense, taking the series in six games and celebrating New York's first AL Pennant since 2009. - Wile

Astros don't win a single playoff game

Scoring the most runs in baseball can almost guarantee a path to the postseason. However, it rarely promises success beyond that. In 2015, the Royals scored the seventh-most runs in baseball and handily dispatched the Blue Jays - the top run-scoring club. In 2014, the Giants scored the 12th-most runs and they didn’t even get the privilege of facing the Angels or Tigers - the teams who scored the most runs that year - before they were eliminated. If there's one pitcher in the postseason who could make the Astros' bats cold, it might be Chris Sale and, if they don't heat back up quickly, Drew Pomeranz could put Houston into an ominous 0-2 hole. With the series moving back to Fenway at that point, if you squint hard enough, you can see the Astros getting knocked out of the postseason without a single victory. - Bradburn

Judge breaks single postseason HR record

He's already got one, folks. If the Yankees play the maximum number of games possible - 20 - Judge will need to go on one heck of a run to hit nine postseason dingers. What else is new? Over his last 20 regular-season games, Judge went yard 12 times and managed four multi-home run games. Even if the Yankees don't push each series to the limit, Judge will have a puncher's chance at breaking the record as long as he makes contact a couple times per game. Only Joey Gallo managed a higher hard-hit percentage this season, but Gallo also made contact far less often. Judge, as a rookie, hit 52 home runs, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton. All you have to do is sit back and watch the Power in Pinstripes make history once again. - Wilson

Bauer will be the Indians' best postseason starter

Terry Francona caused a lot of head-scratching in Cleveland when he announced Trevor Bauer - not Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber - will be his Game 1 starter in the Division Series. A risky move, yes, but one that will pay off. Bauer - who posted a 1.38 ERA in two regular-season starts against the Yankees - will get his playoffs started by catching New York off guard with a dominant performance, setting the tone for Kluber’s follow-up in Game 2, and tilting the series heavily in Cleveland’s favor. Kluber will be brilliant as always, but it will be Bauer who breaks out as a star this postseason and confirms Francona's trust in him while leading the Indians to the promised land. - Sharkey-Gotlieb

Murphy, not Harper, will lead Nats past Cubs

In a season when Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon are garnering MVP consideration, and either Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg could win the Cy Young, Daniel Murphy almost appears to be a forgotten man in Washington, despite hitting .322, posting a .928 OPS, and tying for the NL lead in doubles (43). Murphy will launch himself into the spotlight once again, however, when he replicates his 2015 NLCS MVP postseason this year against the Cubs, almost single-handedly ending the reigning champions' season. - Mcwilliam