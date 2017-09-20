Report: Patriots' Amendola cleared from concussion protocol

by Michael McClymont 1h ago
Boston Globe / Getty

New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The veteran receiver suffered his concussion in the season opener and missed the Patriots' Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Amendola's return to team activities is surely a welcome sight for the Patriots, who lost Julian Edelman for the season and have pass-catchers Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, and Rob Gronkowski also nursing injuries.

Amendola's presence in the lineup will be pivotal when, unlike last week, the Patriots face an actual challenge in the Houston Texans' defense on Sunday.

