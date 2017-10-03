Report: NHL allows Blackhawks to place Hossa on LTIR

Sean O'Leary 3h ago
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

The Chicago Blackhawks are allowed to place forward Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve this season, an NHL source informed Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Hossa was ruled out for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign due to a progressive skin disorder, propelling the league to review the situation with an independent doctor.

The ruling serves as a huge relief for the cap-crunched Blackhawks, who can stash Hossa's $5.275-million cap hit for the length of the season. Chicago also placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on LTIR on Monday.

Hossa, 38, still has four years remaining on the mega-contract he signed with the Blackhawks in 2009. Over his first eight seasons in the Windy City, he's suited up for 534 games, accumulated 415 points, and won three Stanley Cups.

The Blackhawks begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night versus Pittsburgh.

