Brady, Belichick donated to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund

The New England Patriots may not be as tough and ruthless as they typically portray themselves in public.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady donated $100,000 to his Hurricane Harvey relief fund, with head coach Bill Belichick donating $50,000, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt called the donations "incredibly kind gestures."

The teams will meet Sunday in Foxborough for the third time in the last two years. Watt is likely to be reintroduced to the more familiar sides of the future Hall of Fame duo.