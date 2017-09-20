Colts' Hilton: Losing to Browns 'can't happen, it won't happen'

How bad have things gotten in Indianapolis?

Two weeks into the season, the Colts own the NFL's worst point differential and are considered underdogs for their Week 3 home game against the Cleveland Browns - y'know, the team that won one game last season.

The Colts are in such rough shape that players have taken to uttering guarantees that they won't lose to the Browns.

"It can't happen, it won't happen," receiver T.Y. Hilton said of the possibility of losing Sunday to Cleveland, ESPN's Mike Wells reports.

The Colts were embarrassed 46-9 by the formerly toothless Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and lost 16-13 in overtime to an Arizona Cardinals club without do-everything running back David Johnson.

They can ill afford to be humiliated even further with a loss to a team starting a rookie quarterback and missing the No. 1 draft pick.

"You definitely don't want to start 0-2, let alone 0-3," said Colts linebacker John Simon. "So it's a big week for us, and we're going to have to prepare hard all week long to play up to the challenge."