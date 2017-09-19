5 teams likely already regretting their big-name FA signing

The NFL season is only two weeks old, but when you're a highly-paid free agent with big expectations, that's enough time to either win over your new team or get hit with the 'bust' label.

Here are five franchises likely having second thoughts about their major free-agent addition:

New York Giants

Regret: WR Brandon Marshall

As often is the case with a free agent that's hyped as the final puzzle piece to a unit that's close to greatness, the reality has fallen far short of expectations for the Giants and Marshall.

The six-time Pro Bowler, with his size, physicality, and red-zone skills, was supposed to be the perfect compliment to Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, he's caught just two passes in two games with Beckham ailing and the offense struggling - the exact situation the Giants hoped to avoid by signing him.

Marshall still has time to recover, but it appears that his 50-catch drop-off from 2015 to 2016 was no fluke. The veteran pass-catcher looks close to done.

Chicago Bears

Regret: QB Mike Glennon

The Bears inking Mike Glennon to a deal worth $15 million a season was questionable at the time, though it was understandable because Chicago had no other options on the roster.

But after giving up a king's ransom to move up for Mitchell Trubisky in the draft, and with the rookie outperforming the veteran during the preseason, the decision to stay with Glennon as starter reeked of Chicago sticking with its original plan solely to justify handing out such a massive contract.

Two losses and a three-turnover game later, the Bears' front office and head coach John Fox will soon be forced to hand over the reins to the kid, and also somehow try and explain to ownership why Glennon earned $18.5 million in guaranteed money for a handful of forgettable starts.

Minnesota Vikings

Regret: RB Latavius Murray

Anointing Dalvin Cook a star after two games is premature, but the rookie has been the Vikings' primary back for a reason. He's looked every bit as electric as he did in college, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

Murray, meanwhile, only has played nine snaps this season, though he's working his way back to 100 percent after an offseason ankle injury. Still, there's no way Murray supplants Cook, and with Jerick McKinnon the preferred option on third down, the free-agent addition will likely be a $5-million backup this season.

In fairness to Minnesota, it appears the team foresaw that Murray might be nothing more than a stopgap starter. The Vikings can cut him after 2017 with only a $1.2-million dead cap hit. Having a stud like Cook should also more than soften the blow of Murray being a disappointment.

Cleveland Browns

Regret: WR Kenny Britt

The Browns allowed Terrelle Pryor to walk in free agency and replaced him with Britt, who miraculously put up over 1,000 yards while catching passes from Jared Goff and Case Keenum.

Cleveland appeared uneasy with Pryor's mental makeup, but all it's achieved is swapping out one receiver with a questionable work ethic for another, and for a far steeper price.

Britt has produced just two catches for 15 yards over two games after signing a four-year, $32.5-million contract, has looked openly uninterested on some plays, and was out-snapped, and out-played, by 2016 fifth-rounder Rashard Higgins in Week 2.

Any chance you want a do-over, Cleveland?

Carolina Panthers

Regret: LT Matt Kalil

The Panthers were desperate to improve their offensive line and better protect franchise quarterback Cam Newton this offseason. They must have been, it's the only explanation for why they dropped $55.5 million over five years on Kalil, a former first-rounder who has never come close to living up to his pre-draft hype.

In Week 1, facing a unimposing San Francisco 49ers defensive front, Newton was mostly kept clean by his offensive line. However, that changed in Week 2, with the Buffalo Bills going at Kalil all game long and sacking Newton six total times and hitting him another seven.

The Panthers chalked it up to a lack of chemistry between Kalil and Newton, but the left tackle is just playing at his usual level. Carolina still has the same problems on the offensive line and a lot less change in the bank.

