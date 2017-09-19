Collins: Giants facing 'must-win' Week 3 vs. Eagles

by Michael McClymont 1h ago
The New York Giants are 0-2 and have precious little time to turn things around.

Already a game behind all three of their division rivals, the Giants can ill afford to fall further behind by losing to the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

"We're in a little bit of a hole, I'll tell you that much," Giants safety Landon Collins said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan, after the team's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

"Definitely next week is a must-win. It's definitely big."

Adding to Collins' sense of urgency is the fact that, since 1990, only 12 percent of teams that have opened a season 0-2 have made the playoffs.

"The urgency is over 200. Over that," Collins added.

The Giants were without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in their Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but even with Beckham in the lineup for Week 2, they managed just 10 points, giving them 13 total for the season - third fewest in the NFL.

Collins isn't the first to label a game a "must-win" this season. Arizona Cardinals stars Patrick Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald said as much ahead of their Week 2 contest, which they won 16-13 in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts.

