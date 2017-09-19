Chargers' Lynn: No timetable for Verrett's return despite negative MRI

by Jack Browne 1h ago
Jake Roth / USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said there isn't a timetable for top cornerback Jason Verrett's return after he missed Week 2 with a knee injury.

Verrett tore his ACL last season, and a recent MRI showed he's sustained no new damage. Despite this, Lynn is unsure when the Chargers will get back one of their best defenders.

"There's really not a timetable on Jason right now," Lynn said, according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams. "We're still evaluating him and we just want him to get right before he's back on the football field."

The 26-year-old was slowly brought back by the Chargers during training camp, but experiences soreness in the surgically repaired knee after playing most of the defensive snaps in Week 1.

"It was never right, in my opinion, just watching him in practice," Lynn said of Verrett's knee. "He's such a competitor. ... But he wasn't able to play to his standard. So we just want him to get healthy."

Trevor Williams will likely continue to start in Verrett's absence.

