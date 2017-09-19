Watch: McAdoo rips Eli for 'sloppy quarterback play'

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo had a simple explanation for what led to a crucial delay of game penalty in the third quarter of Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions: "Sloppy quarterback play."

With the Giants about to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Lions' 2-yard line, Eli Manning and center Weston Richburg were unable to get the snap off in time, leading to a penalty and ultimately a field-goal attempt rather than a shot at a touchdown.

"Sloppy quarterback play," McAdoo said. "Quarterback and center need to be on the same page there. We need to get the ball snapped."

The field goal brought the Giants within seven, but they were unable to close the gap any further, ultimately dropping the contest 24-10 and falling to 0-2 on the season. When asked why he didn't use a timeout to prevent the penalty in that key situation, McAdoo returned his attention to Manning.

"Because we have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football and I expect us to get the ball snapped," McAdoo said. "Usually the clock goes from 3-2-1-0. Once it hits zero they (the officials) look at the ball and look at the clock, usually it has to tick once it hits zero to get the ball snapped."