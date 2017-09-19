Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 3

Every Tuesday during the season, theScore's NFL editors run down the recommended waiver wire pickups.

Ownership percentages are based on Yahoo! leagues. FAAB bids are set at a $100 budget.

Quarterback

Trevor Siemian, Broncos

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Bills 13% $14

Siemian is already a third of the way to matching last season's touchdown total through just two games. He's even added a rushing score.

He's completed 65 percent of his passes thus far, and routinely starts drives with excellent field position due to the play of his defense. His division's tough, but fantasy playoff matchups against the Jets, Colts, and Redskins are worth waiting for.

Alex Smith, Chiefs

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Chargers 51% $6

Smith took a step back in Week 2, to the surprise of no one. He attempted and completed seven fewer passes, as running back Kareem Hunt further cemented his stake in the Chiefs' offense.

This version of Smith is much more similar to his career profile and more likely to continue for the rest of the season, but he still possesses the upside he flashed in Week 1 with the weapons surrounding him.

Running Back

Javorius Allen, Ravens

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Jaguars 56% $41

The buy-low period is officially closed on Allen. He was instantly put into a major role in the absence of Danny Woodhead, and the Ravens' injuries continued to mount with wide receiver Michael Campanaro leaving Sunday's game.

Allen vastly outplayed Terrance West, receiving 14 carries and gaining 66 yards on the ground. The Ravens won't always have the luxury of controlling the clock and game script, but Allen stands to benefit from the elite play of the defense.

Chris Carson, Seahawks

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Titans 39% $36

With Thomas Rawls activated and Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch, Carson still continued his emergence as the Seahawks' No. 1 back.

He gained 93 yards on 20 carries, proving to be the only Seattle back capable of running beyond the porous offensive line.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Panthers 37% $22

Kamara received less playing time than he did in Week 1, but still managed 51 yards on three receptions, proving to be the best big-play threat out of the Saints' backfield.

The team will need to continue being pass-first as a result of its disastrous defense, allowing Kamara to routinely force his way onto the field as the Saints search for quick scores.

Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Vikings 62% $17

Rodgers is guaranteed just two more games as the Buccaneers' lead rusher before Doug Martin returns from suspension. He made a case to maintain a more prominent role with a touchdown in the season opener.

Samaje Perine, Redskins

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Raiders 23% $12

Rob Kelley was on his way to a career day in Week 2, before a rib injury sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The team believes Kelley's ribs were fractured, potentially sidelining him for multiple weeks. Chris Thompson remains in control of passing-down work, but Perine emerged to receive 21 carries and gain 67 yards, after going without a touch in Week 1.

Andre Ellington, Cardinals

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Cowboys 12% $9

Ellington received just five touches in Week 2, but he played more than both Kerwynn Williams and Chris Johnson. The Cardinals again trailed for the majority of the game, leading to a pass-heavy attack. Similar game scripts will keep Ellington at the top of the backfield depth chart, as quarterback Carson Palmer continues to struggle passing the ball downfield.

Wide Receiver

Rashard Higgins, Browns

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Colts 1% $28

With Corey Coleman reportedly suffering a broken hand, and Kenny Britt seemingly already overstaying his welcome in Cleveland, Higgins is primed for a major role in an oft-used Browns passing attack.

His 95 yards Sunday topped the entire total from his rookie season, and he received just one less target than all of last year. The Browns have few alternatives and will likely continue looking his way.

Allen Hurns, Jaguars

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Ravens 26% $24

A garbage-time touchdown saved the day for fantasy managers who started Hurns in Week 1, and he finished his first game as Allen Robinson's replacement with six catches on seven targets.

He's now caught nine-of-11 looks on the season - by far the best catch rate among Jaguars receivers - and is quickly rebounding from a disappointing 2016 campaign.

Jermaine Kearse, Jets

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Dolphins 6% $19

The Jets aren't bothering to feign the appearance of a multi-faceted offense, solely focusing on Kearse while largely abandoning the run. Kearse is the sole option in all areas of the field, allowing him to return perfectly adequate fantasy value from volume alone.

Paul Richardson, Seahawks

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Titans 14% $17

Richardson was out-snapped by Tyler Lockett in Week 2, after he was forced to miss much of the game due to a finger injury suffered in the first quarter. He returned to catch the game-winning touchdown, however, and solidified himself as a go-to option for quarterback Russell Wilson in key scenarios.

J.J. Nelson, Cardinals

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Cowboys 20% $15

Nelson has opened the season by scoring in back-to-back games, catching 10-of-13 targets. He's outperformed teammates Larry Fitzgerald, Jaron Brown, and John Brown thus far, and seems to be the only way the Cardinals can routinely move the ball. Touchdown upside in a struggling offense is much lower than the level at which Nelson is currently converting.

Devin Funchess, Panthers

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Saints 13% $11

Funchess has caught six of just nine targets on the season, but his role expanded following tight end Greg Olsen's departure in Week 2. Olsen is the No. 1 option in the passing game, and his six-to-eight week absence will open up looks throughout the receiving corps. Funchess is worth a roster spot if he can maintain the seven targets he received Sunday.

Tight End

Benjamin Watson, Ravens

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid at Jaguars 1% $9

Watson is one of the few remaining healthy pass-catchers in a rapidly depleting Ravens offense. He didn't receive a single target in Week 1, but hauled in all eight of the balls thrown his way in Week 2. He should maintain significant usage in most matchups.

Jack Doyle, Colts

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Browns 64% $6

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief has caught just three-of-12 targets this season, making Doyle a more reliable option for the inexperienced Jacoby Brissett. While the Colts are struggling to get into the red zone and score touchdowns, Doyle's at least averaging 12 yards per reception.

Ed Dickson, Panthers

Next Up Ownership FAAB bid vs. Saints 0% $1

Funchess has significantly more upside as the replacement for Olsen's target share, but Dickson should receive a dramatic boost in playing time and run a lot of Olsen's routes. He's largely a desperation play.

(Photos courtesy: Action Images)