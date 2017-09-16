5 key individual matchups to watch in Week 2

Football is the ultimate team sport, but it can take just one individual matchup swinging one way or another to decide a game's outcome.

Week 2 is stocked with standout positional battles. Here are five of the best you should keep your eye on Sunday:

Marcus Mariota vs. Jaguars' defensive line

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive line was one of the shocks of Week 1. They manhandled the Houston Texans' offensive line to the tune of 10 sacks, including four from free-agent signing Calais Campbell.

The performance was undoubtedly impressive, but the Texans' line is bad, and Jacksonville faces a much stiffer test against Marcus Mariota and his standout group of protectors. Deshaun Watson and especially Tom Savage aren't in Mariota's stratosphere from an athletic standpoint. It's going to be a challenge for Campbell, Dante Fowler, Malik Jackson, and Co. to keep him from using his legs to negate the pass rush, and he's just as deadly in the pocket.

The Jaguars will need an equally dominant performance from their defensive line if they're to start 2-0 for the first time since 2006.

Xavier Rhodes vs. Antonio Brown/Martavis Bryant

Rhodes continues to be one of the more overlooked defenders in the league, but he has blossomed into a premier press-man corner. His ability to limit Brown or Bryant will likely decide the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant was a major disappointment in his first regular-season action since 2015, finishing with just two catches for 14 yards against a vulnerable Cleveland Browns pass defense. Still, due to Bryant's size, he may be the more logical candidate for Rhodes to follow, allowing the rest of the Vikings' secondary to focus on Brown.

However, that could be asking for trouble after Brown lit up the Browns for 182 yards on 11 catches. Expect to see Rhodes used against both receivers in a mouth-watering matchup.

Brandin Cooks vs. Saints' secondary

The New England Patriots versus the New Orleans Saints is the standout game of the early slate, and all eyes will be on Cooks as he makes his return to face his old team following a trade this offseason.

The speedster had a decent start to his Patriots career, catching three passes for 88 yards, but he'll likely be salivating at the chance to take advantage of the Saints' secondary, which was just demolished by Sam Bradford and Stefon Diggs.

First-rounder Marshon Lattimore could be given the unenviable task of lining up against Cooks, though it's more than likely New Orleans gives him safety help. Still, with Rob Gronkowski threatening down the seam, the Saints won't be able to double Cooks too often, and he could make New Orleans live to regret shipping him to New England.

Luke Kuechly/Thomas Davis vs. LeSean McCoy

McCoy is the Buffalo Bills' offense at this point, and he looked more than capable of handling the workload in a standout 159-yard performance in Week 1.

However, not only is McCoy facing a defense that includes the best pair of inside linebackers in the league in Kuechly and Davis, he's also dealing with a groin injury. He's expected to play, but for a running back that relies so much on his burst, it could be a significant factor.

Kuechly is arguably the best coverage linebacker in the league, and is more than capable of limiting McCoy if forced to take him one-on-one. The Carolina Panthers won't want that to happen too often though, despite Kuechly's talents, and should have their entire defense focused on making the Bills go to other options than McCoy.

Von Miller vs. Cowboys' offensive line

In a battle of what may be the best offensive line in the league versus arguably the best pure pass-rusher, expect fireworks.

The Broncos no longer have DeMarcus Ware, and Shane Ray is on injured reserve, so Dallas will be able to focus almost entirely on stopping Miller - though Shaquil Barrett shouldn't be underestimated.

New right tackle La'el Collins will be tasked with going one-on-one with Miller, but the Cowboys should give him help on nearly every play, and the rest of the line should be prepared if the Broncos try to rush the linebacker from other spots.

Collins has the athleticism to handle the pass-rusher, but his inexperience and aggressiveness could be his downfall, especially considering Miller's otherworldly speed and agility.

