Jaguars' Gipson: 'We are the best secondary in the NFL'

After one top-notch performance, the Jacksonville Jaguars have quickly filled themselves with confidence.

Holding the Houston Texans to seven points and just 164 yards passing in Week 1, Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson believes that the unit headlined by himself, Jalen Ramsey, and A.J. Bouye is the league's top secondary.

"If you personally ask me, and I don’t think that that’s an unrealistic thing for me to sit here and say that I feel like we are the best secondary in the National Football League," Gipson told SiriusXM NFL radio. "I still say that and I will stand by it. Until somebody shows me otherwise, that’s just truly how I feel.

"We're competitors, but at the end of the day, we know that we've got to go out there and back it up. And I think that, judging off of last Sunday and moving forward, I feel like we have no problem doing so."

Gipson says this defense is the tightest group he has played with in his career, and expects it to top the unit he was a part of with the Cleveland Browns, which sported three Pro Bowlers.

"I think Jalen is going to come into his own this year and he’s going to be recognized as one of the best corners in the league," said Gipson of his teammate. "I think A.J., the way he took off last year and when I first saw him, I said, 'This dude is so underrated, I don't know how he doesn't get more attention.' And that goes for (safety) Barry Church as well."

Gipson hopes to challenge the league's other top secondaries, including the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants.