5 European giants with early-season headaches and long-term concerns

There are troubles in paradise for five of Europe's biggest clubs, and with domestic seasons in full swing, a handful of sides enjoying perpetual success both at home and in the continental competition are at risk of relative disasters.

This season, Paris Saint-Germain has become the benchmark for massive clubs trying to paper over the cracks of dilemmas big and small. A seemingly endless pool of resources has seen the Ligue 1 side sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe while keeping Marco Verratti in the fold, constructing as indestructible of a side in Europe's top-five leagues. And at what expense? An argument can be made that PSG has stopped promoting talent from its thriving academy, with the likes of Kingsley Coman and Jean-Kevin Augustin seeking greener pastures to further their careers. Hardly an issue when the world's best 18-year-old, Mbappe, can be lured to the Parc des Princes instead.

With that in mind, here's a look at five European giants and a host of problems they face in maintaining their monolithic statuses:

Real Madrid

With three Champions League titles in the last four seasons, Real Madrid can justly lay claim to the title of "Europe's best." That's not to say the capital club doesn't have concerns.

A slew of injuries and Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension has seen Los Blancos start the season on the wrong foot with uncharacteristic home draws against Valencia and Levante. Karim Benzema is suffering from a wonky hamstring, Mateo Kovacic has a partially torn adductor, and Gareth Bale is always one step from another long-term calf injury. Perhaps another protracted stay on the treatment table for the pacey Welsh winger is the best situation for Zinedine Zidane's charges considering Isco's performances last season deputising for Bale. Real is clearly a better side with Isco in the starting XI, causing a headache for Zidane and Co., especially considering Bale is on the club's books for another five years and his transfer value continues to plummet with each injury. No secret who the Real supporters would rather see in the squad.

There's also a looming issue of Benzema as the club's sole de facto striker. Apologies to Borya Mayoral, but he's not the answer - even Wolfsburg knew that - and after Florentino Perez put all his eggs in the Mbappe basket only to see the teen talent opt for hometown PSG, leaving Real a bit short up front.

Barcelona

If rival Real's concerns appear subtle, Barcelona's are as palpable as they come with this summer putting the club's issues under the microscope for all to see.

Losing Neymar to PSG amounts to both a massive loss to the squad and to Barcelona's mythical status. Ousmane Dembele is a brilliant young winger who should help fill the void vacated by the Brazilian's move to Ligue 1, but even during the Frenchman's unveiling, there was a spotlight on more prominent problems. While Dembele lifting the club's seminal strip, president Josep Maria Bartomeu was jeered with calls for his resignation, prompting talk of a non-confidence vote in the administrator's name. Formerly clandestine backroom dilemmas are now common knowledge, and the fans have spoken, calling for Bartomeu's dismissal amid a summer of relative transfer failings including a failed pursuit of Nice's Jean Michael Seri.

And it's that breakdown in luring the Ivorian to Camp Nou that highlights another issue: an again midfield core. Both Sergio Busquets, 29, and Andres Iniesta, 33, showed signs of decline last season, and Croatian stalwart Ivan Rakitic turns 30 in March, and Tottenham bum-cum-Chinese league afterthought Paulinho is not the answer.

Juventus

While Juventus' run of six successive Scudettos doesn't appear at risk unless Napoli can stay healthy, the Old Lady is hampered by a squad littered with aging stars and the threat of reinvigorated rivals the likes of AC Milan and Inter.

Injuries aren't easing Max Allegri's nerves either, as Benedikt Howedes, Mattia De Sciglio, Marko Pjaca, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, and Giorgio Chiellini are all sidelined with various ailments. And it's the latter three who best represent Juve's current state: transitional. Khedira, 30, and Marchisio, 31, are part of a stodgy midfield that depends heavily on Miralem Pjanic's creativity and Blaise Matuidi's industry, and Chiellini, 33, is part of a back-line that desperately misses Milan newboy Leonardo Bonucci. Andrea Barzagli is 36 going on 80 and took a massive step backward last season, Stephan Lichsteiner (33) has the pace of a sectional sofa and Medhi Benatia (30) is on his best day utterly incompetent.

One glimmer of hope for Juventus is the number of studs on loan and the hopeful progression of Daniele Rugani. Mattia Caldara, who is with Atalanta, appears a star in the making, Rugani should be able to help a venerable backline, and there's no reason to believe Beppe Marotta can refresh the squad next summer.

Bayern Munich

Despite spirited efforts from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich has maintained its status atop the Bundesliga for five seasons on the trot, though that's not to say everything's peachy at the Allianz Arena.

Rumblings of locker room discontent under Carlo Ancelotti's rule have amplified and become front-page news in Germany as player discipline issues mar the Italian's tenure with the club. Robert Lewandowski slammed his teammates for not helping him secure the Bundesliga Golden Boot, Thomas Muller publicly expressed frustrations over playing time, Arjen Robben has said "fans deserve more" and Franck Ribery stormed off the pitch and refused to address Ancelotti after being subbed-off early midweek against Anderlecht. It was during the meeting with the 10-man Belgians that the issues behind closed doors appeared to be affecting the football just days after another dire display in a 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim.

There's also a secondary issue that's not as widely discussed as Ancelotti's future: the dearth of academy players in the first team. Of the 14 players used against Anderlecht, not a single one emerged from the Sabener Strasse youth set-up, and of Bayern's senior core, only David Alaba, and to a lesser degree, Juan Bernat, spent time in the academy.

Monaco

While not of the hallowed stature of the four aforementioned continental powers, Monaco is both the Ligue 1 holder and a reigning Champions League semi-finalist who appears poised to continue its fine run of recent success.

The one major long-term concern on the principality revolves around club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev and his youth-oriented ethos that involves selling influential players for a staggering profit to fund the arrivals of an emerging group. Including Mbappe's transfer fee set to kick in next year, Monaco has accrued roughly €350 million on the sales of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Allan Saint-Maximin, and others. In return, Vasilyev recruited the likes of Youri Tielemans, Keita Balde, Stevan Jovetic, and Adama Diakhaby, among others, but the fear remains whether this is a sustainable model.

This season should see Monaco finish no worse than second in the league and progress to the knockout stage of Champions League, but how long will it keep the principality lot in the discussion of the continent's best? Should Monaco stick with the current approach, the pressure is on both Vasilyev's scouts and academy virtuoso Bertrand Reuzeau to continue unearthing the continent's next stars.

