Bears' Freeman reveals he played with torn pectoral in loss to Falcons

by Arun Srinivasan 2h ago
Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman admitted he played with a torn pectoral throughout Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Freeman was placed on injured reserve and will require surgery to repair the damage. The veteran linebacker also suffered a concussion.

After being placed on IR, Freeman took to Instagram on Thursday to post a thank-you message to fans and well-wishers.

Freeman's absence is a crushing blow for the Bears' defense as he led the team with 110 tackles last year, in spite of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

