Bears' Freeman reveals he played with torn pectoral in loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman admitted he played with a torn pectoral throughout Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Freeman was placed on injured reserve and will require surgery to repair the damage. The veteran linebacker also suffered a concussion.

After being placed on IR, Freeman took to Instagram on Thursday to post a thank-you message to fans and well-wishers.

A big THANK YOU for all the love and well wishes from my loved ones, friends, and fans from everywhere. Though i didn't know tearing my pec the first play of the game or getting a concussion was part of it haha I do know that God always has a plan! He's brought me a mighty long way! #trustandbelieve A post shared by Jerrell Freeman (@jerrellfreeman50) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Freeman's absence is a crushing blow for the Bears' defense as he led the team with 110 tackles last year, in spite of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.