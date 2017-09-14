Kroos comes to Bale's defence: Fan whistling 'does not help anyone'

Frustrations at the Santiago Bernabeu were once again directed at Gareth Bale as Real Madrid supporters continued the pattern of whistling at the Welsh star during Wednesday's Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia.

Bale has has been the target of persistent whistling since his arrival in Spain in 2013, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praising the 28-year-old's composure in the face of adversity last week after another incident during a draw with Valencia.

A section of supporters directed their frustration at Bale after a lackluster performance during Real's 3-0 victory, but teammate Toni Kroos feels the criticism is unfounded and the whistles don't benefit anyone in that situation.

"It is, of course, not a good thing to whistle against your own players," Kroos told reporters, according to ESPN FC. "We gave our all, and Gareth also, and no one deserved it.

"This is Real Madrid and everybody wants to see the best of each player, but there are games where it is impossible to play at the best level.

"But one thing is clear - it does not help anyone."

Bale isn't alone. Supporters have a history of jeering other Real Madrid stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who hinted at a possible return to England where he was rarely targeted by Manchester United supporters when he made a mistake.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories," Ronaldo said before last season's Champions League final against Juventus.

"I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it.

"It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 percent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle."

Since his arrival from Tottenham, Bale has helped the capital-city team win the Liga title and a trio of Champions League crowns - even scoring the winning goal in the first one when Real Madrid beat city rival Atletico Madrid in 2014.