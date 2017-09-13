Bradford, Smith among Week 1's Players of the Week

AFC

Alex Smith was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 after throwing four touchdowns in prime time against the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback overcame a poor start, torching the Patriots for 368 yards and ending the game with a 148.6 passer rating.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was named Defensive Player of the Week in the AFC. The veteran pass-rusher was a nightmare for the Houston Texans' offensive line all game long, finishing with four sacks in his first regular-season game for the Jaguars following a big-money move in free agency.

Oakland Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio took home Special Teams Player of the Week honors. In his first game as the starter following an injury to Sebastian Janikowski, Tavecchio went 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 52-yarder.

NFC

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford's dissection of the New Orleans Saints' secondary earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. In what was maybe the best game of his career, Bradford completed 84.4 percent of his passes and threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with an impressive 10.8 yards-per-attempt average.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson was named Defensive Player of the Week. Johnson had a starring role in the Rams' dominant performance over the Indianapolis Colts, returning an interception for a touchdown and forcing a fumble.

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Prater only made one field goal, but it was from an insane distance of 58 yards out. The kicker also displayed his accuracy in a painful way for one cameraman.