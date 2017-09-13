Wrong Steve Smith gets nominated for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of 108 nominees that will be considered for the 2018 induction class - with one name that seemed to be amiss.

Among the names listed was receiver Steve Smith. The problem is that the Steve Smith that most would assume will eventually be enshrined in Canton (Steve Smith Sr.) only retired last season, so he can't be eligible.

There is, however, a Steve Smith who is technically eligible after retiring in 2013. A former second-round pick by the New York Giants, the lesser-known Smith played six seasons between the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and St. Louis Rams, making 245 catches for 2,641 yards in his career - which certainly isn't Hall of Fame-worthy.

Some debate as to how the name got on the list was quickly sparked among NFL media and a handful of theories have come up.

Perhaps the Hall just saw Smith's name and got excited?

Its almost like they saw Steve Smith was eligible and thought it was the other guy by accident — Drew Leonard (@dleonard1991) September 13, 2017

Or perhaps a passionate fan submitted an entry of their own?

Here's some clarity on why former Giants/Eagles/Rams WR Steve Smith made the list of 108 @ProFootballHOF nominees: pic.twitter.com/M8S1bjYHUf — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 13, 2017

There will be at least one Steve Smith in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done - but not in this class.