Browns' Jackson calls Britt's 4th-quarter drop vs. Steelers 'inexcusable'

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson's patience is running thin for his veteran players amid a 21-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Browns were competitive against the favored Steelers and were presented with a chance to win the game. Trailing 21-10, Kenny Britt dropped an expertly placed pass from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, and Jackson wasn't having any of it Monday.

"Obviously, Kenny dropped the ball in the middle of the field, and I know that is what we all are talking about," Jackson said via ESPN's Pat McManamon. "I have seen players do that before, and we all have. I have had some of the great ones in this league drop balls.

"But we can't do that to a young quarterback because he needs guys to make as many plays for him as they can in this situation. I think Kenny gets that. He knows that is inexcusable. He has to make that play for the quarterback."

Britt finished with one catch for 13 yards and if he continues to make mistakes on critical sequences, expect the veteran wide receiver to remain in Jackson's proverbial dog house.