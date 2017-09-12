Carroll confirms Rawls will return to Seahawks' backfield in Week 2

by Josh Wegman 2h ago
Steven Bisig / USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed running back Thomas Rawls will play in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers after missing the season opener with an ankle injury, according to Liz Mathews of USA TODAY Sports.

Rawls will look to provide a spark to a Seahawks ground game that struggled in Week 1 against the Packers. Rookie Chris Carson led all Seattle running backs with 39 yards on six carries, but C.J. Prosise and Eddie Lacy were unimpressive, combining for just 14 yards on nine carries.

In 22 career games, Rawls has racked up 1,179 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

