Report: Liverpool set to appeal length of Mane's 3-match ban

Liverpool will reportedly take its chances with an appeal of Sadio Mane's three-match ban.

Following the Senegalese forward's red card from the Reds' 5-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester City, Liverpool will argue the length of the suspension represents excessive punishment, according to Press Association. The only way the ban could be completely withdrawn is if it's determined Mane was wrongfully sent off.

After beating City's offside trap, Mane raised his right leg and connected with Ederson's face. The Portuguese 'keeper was stretchered off and replaced by Claudio Bravo, and the product of l'Academie Generation Foot was dismissed.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "I think everyone knows (Mane) didn't see the goalie. There was not one second he looks on the goalie. He just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. Hopefully the goalie. He just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. Hopefully the goalie is not seriously injured. (Sadio) is very upset. We couldn't keep him - he was shocked about the situation. I am sure also about the decision."

Mane, meanwhile, posted a message to Ederson on Facebook, declaring: "I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon."

If Liverpool's reported appeal is unsuccessful, Mane will miss the Reds' game versus Burnley on Sept. 16, and two trips to Leicester City on Sept. 19 and 23.