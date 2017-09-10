Redskins' Crowder active vs. Eagles despite hip injury

Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder is active for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles despite dealing with a hip injury, the team announced.

Crowder was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable. However, he said Friday he expected to suit up for the season opener, according to The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.

The 24-year-old will likely play a big role in the Redskins' offense, especially early in the season, as Kirk Cousins builds chemistry with Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson.