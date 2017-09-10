Fellaini to take legal action over Big Mac, Rooney mistress allegations

Marouane Fellaini will take legal action after getting wrapped up in the Wayne Rooney drink-driving saga.

The Manchester United midfielder announced on social media that he has notified his lawyers after a report by the Daily Mail published a story Sunday suggesting he had previously spent a night with the woman who was allegedly in the vehicle when Rooney was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Laura Simpson, the woman at the centre of controversy, has been accused of hunting down Premier League stars at nightclubs, with the report adding that she and Fellaini met at a Manchester club in 2014 and enjoyed a night at his home.

But the evening apparently came to a premature end when she dropped a Big Mac into his pool.

Fellaini, who played with Rooney at United for four seasons before the English international moved to Everton this past summer, denied the allegation to the news outlet and took to Twitter to announce his intention to pursue legal action.

Most of the time I do not comment on the false stories written about me, but today is enough and I have instructed my lawyers. — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) September 10, 2017

Simpson is quoted as saying: "I got my Big Mac out, took a bite and the rest of the burger slid out and fell into the water," Simpson said to a friend, according to the Daily Mail.

"I was mortified and he was really angry. I just remember seeing the lettuce and bread bobbing around on the surface and other bits slowly sinking. I can still see it now."

She is also alleged to have pursued other Premier League players such as former United midfielder Ryan Giggs and England goalkeeper Joe Hart.