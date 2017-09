Even while bracing for Hurricane Irma, one Miami Dolphins fan couldn't resist taking a shot at the New York Jets.

Dolphins fansite Dolfans NYC tweeted this photo Friday showing "No matter what happens the Jets still suck!" painted onto the boarded-up window of a house:

Shout out to Jay Dolphan Villa for his incredible hurricane Irma prep. pic.twitter.com/lLNgwHg1qa — Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) September 8, 2017

Buffalo Bills fans living down South have also been showing support for their team during storm preparations:

Leave it to Bills fans to rep when preparing for #HurricanIrma.



We're thinking of our fans down South. Stay safe, stay strong, and #GoBills pic.twitter.com/qiTMr9eWVi — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 9, 2017

- With h/t to Deadspin