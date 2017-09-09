Giants' Pugh helps police catch thief in Jersey City

by Caitlyn Holroyd 2h ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Justin Pugh may have a future career as a police detective.

The New York Giants guard, who lives in Jersey City, recently tweeted a video and photo of a man who had been stealing packages in his neighborhood, including approximately $3,000 worth of custom suits and cast-iron pots from his front door, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

He also filed a police report and began wandering the area with a neighbor in the hopes of finding the thief.

Thanks to Pugh's detective work, a Jersey City officer recognized the man while on patrol Tuesday and arrested him on burglary charges.

"I'm like CSI," Pugh joked. "I'm starting the community watch. In five days, I helped catch a guy who's been stealing stuff for the past six months."

