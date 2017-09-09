Giants' Pugh helps police catch thief in Jersey City

Justin Pugh may have a future career as a police detective.

The New York Giants guard, who lives in Jersey City, recently tweeted a video and photo of a man who had been stealing packages in his neighborhood, including approximately $3,000 worth of custom suits and cast-iron pots from his front door, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

He also filed a police report and began wandering the area with a neighbor in the hopes of finding the thief.

So this is the second time this same guy has stolen a package off my porch. Also stole one off my neighbors. Jersey city help me out pic.twitter.com/hthkqeIdcn — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) September 1, 2017

Update. Someone sent me this picture. This was on first street in hoboken. Just down the hill from my house.I think it could be the same guy pic.twitter.com/mXSxs6PeOf — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) September 2, 2017

Thanks to Pugh's detective work, a Jersey City officer recognized the man while on patrol Tuesday and arrested him on burglary charges.

"I'm like CSI," Pugh joked. "I'm starting the community watch. In five days, I helped catch a guy who's been stealing stuff for the past six months."