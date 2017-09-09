NFLPA executive director happy with Elliott ruling

by Michael McClymont 2h ago
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith expressed his content with a court ruling that granted a temporary restraining order to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, paving the way for the player to take the field this season.

"I am happy for Zeke," Smith said in a tweet on Saturday. "I am happy for our union. I am happy for Cowboys fans. But I am still disappointed that on the eve of another exciting NFL season we continue to steal headlines away from the great game we all love."

Smith went on to state that going to court is a necessary measure "to answer the call on behalf of our players to fight against a broken and unfair system."

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games for violating its policy on personal conduct. Friday's ruling bars the league from imposing the suspension for the duration of the forthcoming lawsuit.

