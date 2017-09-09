Tyreek Hill called play on 75-yard TD vs. Patriots

Andy Reid is giving his players license to call the shots.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' shocking 42-27 beatdown of the New England Patriots on Thursday, the head coach allowed Tyreek Hill to call the play that led to his 75-yard touchdown reception.

In the third quarter of the contest, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith found Hill streaking past the Patriots' secondary. The score put Kansas City up 21-17.

"Well I give it up to Alex and the receivers, that doesn't happen a lot to this team - to the Patriots - so it's a tribute to the guys for making it happen," Reid told Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports.

"Actually, Tyreek called the one that he ended up scoring on. He goes, 'I think I can get him on this one,' so we called it and he got him."

Hill left corner Stephon Gilmore looking in the backfield and flashed the peace sign to safety Devin McCourty as he strolled into the end zone.