Seahawks' Lacy contemplating Lambeau Leap against former club

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy may need to brace for a frosty greeting from the Green Bay Packers fan base when the two teams square off Sunday.

Lacy spent the first four years of his career with the Packers, before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March.

The 27-year-old is now considering violating one of his former club's taboos during Sunday's game: performing the Lambeau Leap as an opponent.

"Honestly, I’ve been thinking about that for the past two days," Lacy said via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. "Part of me wants to - but I don’t want to get pushed down."

The Lambeau Leap occurs when a Packers player scores a touchdown, then hurls themselves into the adoring crowd.

One of the unspoken rules at Lambeau Field is that opponents shouldn't consider the leap, running the risk of being rejected by seething Packers fans.

Lacy knows the Packers' subculture all too well, and it'll be compelling to see what the Seahawks do in goal-line packages, knowing their running back may have a trick up his sleeve.