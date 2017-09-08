Jets fans troll Patriots with clown shirt

The Roger Goodell clown shirts and towels that were on display throughout Foxboro Stadium on Thursday night have inspired New York Jets fans to create their own version mocking the New England Patriots.

Following the Patriots' 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jets fan website NYJFShop.com made these shirts available for pre-sale:

Who are the clowns now? The internet is too fast. Get your shirt here: https://t.co/9pspx5Y1fb pic.twitter.com/oT0LeEroJK — NYJetsFans (@JetsFanMedia) September 8, 2017

"Spending 140k on some towels to call somebody a clown is not a good look when your team loses at home by double digits," the description reads. "Who are the clowns now?"

