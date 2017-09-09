5 players that can cash in with a big 2017 season

Sunday marks the first full slate of games for the 2017 NFL season, with numerous players looking to make a larger impact on their teams this fall.

This season operates as a bridge year for many of the league's brightest talents, looking to cash in on their production before next summer's open market commences.

Here are five players that can cash in with a big 2017 season:

Le'Veon Bell

Bell is already the highest-paid running back in the NFL by a wide margin, with a base salary of $12.1 million for the 2017 season. The Steelers' superstar isn't remotely satisfied and is seeking for a contract that will pay him equivalent to a top-tier quarterback, in fact, he held out through the summer as a result of this dissatisfaction. Bell is arguably the NFL's premier running back and if he can replicate his production from 2016 where he averaged over 105 yards rushing per game, he'll force the Steelers to acquiesce to his demands.

Sammy Watkins

Watkins was acquired by the Rams in an August 11 trade with the Buffalo Bills and will operate as his new club's top target this fall. The Rams are taking a calculated risk based off Watkins' immense potential, believing that his lingering foot injuries won't deter him from becoming a superstar. Watkins is in a show-me year, especially after the Bills declined his fifth-year option. If he can match his 2015 form, the Rams will almost certainly pay him whatever he demands next summer.

Dontari Poe

Poe earned consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2013 and 2014, and while his production dropped off slightly, his one-year, $8-million contract for the 2017 season is one of the NFL's best bargains. Gifted with exceptional acceleration for a player that weighs nearly 350 pounds, Poe can be one of the NFL's most dominant run defenders when he's at his best. If Poe can steer the Falcons' defense back to the Super Bowl, expect him to clean up during free agency.

Terrelle Pryor

Pryor has been on the national radar since he was a top recruit as a quarterback and finally actualized his physical gifts as a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Playing in the high-octane Redskins' passing attack, Pryor is provided with every opportunity to top 1,000 yards again and increase his value during free agency. The Redskins signed Pryor to a one-year, $8-million contract for the 2017 season, and may have to double that figure to retain him if he excels with Kirk Cousins.

Morgan Burnett

Burnett has been quietly consistent for the Packers since being selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and is expected to play an integral role in the secondary once again. The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $24.75 million extension in 2013 and has continued to be one of the NFL's best run-stopping safeties, while providing steady coverage on passing downs. Burnett has reached the ultimate goal with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl during his rookie year. It may be time for him to move onto greener pastures if he submits another stellar season this fall.