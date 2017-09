The NFL has filed a motion to dismiss the temporary restraining order filed by the NFLPA on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott against the Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension.

A very expected development. Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/crFS8Q5qef — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 5, 2017

Elliott is scheduled to have a hearing for his temporary restraining order Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET in Texas.

