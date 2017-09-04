Cravens on possible retirement: 'I need to follow what makes me happy'

Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens may not be ready to officially say what has led him to contemplate retirement, but he has shed some light on his thought process.

The 22-year-old took to SnapChat on Monday to let his followers know he won't lose sleep over what anyone has to say regarding his decision, as his main concern is himself and his family.

"I don't feel like I need to explain myself. I don't feel like I have to," Cravens said. "I think I need to follow what makes me happy, get my mental right, my well-being right, and my family right. I'm not worried about the comments or what people think about me."

Su'a Cravens on Snapchat: "I don't feel like I need to explain myself. ...I think I need to follow what makes me happy." #Redskins pic.twitter.com/JVwglZtnU4 — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) September 4, 2017

Cravens was officially placed on the exempt/left squad list Sunday. That means the team can place him on the reserve/left squad list if he doesn't come back within five days of the Redskins notifying him of the consequences of not returning, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.