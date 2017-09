Odell Beckham Jr. is as sure-handed as they come, so it makes sense that teammates look to the superstar wide receiver when searching for a babysitter.

That's exactly what New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison did, leaving his baby boy in the trusted hands of OBJ.

The biggest star in the NFL, @OBJ_3, is spending his Sunday Night on Labor Day Weekend babysitting for teammate, @BigDame900. pic.twitter.com/O9AoxNk1sN β€” Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) September 4, 2017

The helmet was a nice touch, but the Louisiana-themed apron takes Beckham to the top of the NFL babysitter rankings.

He was a gooood lad!!! Didn't give me any problems !! But When he get home ask him "if he's ever had shin bone bounce off his cheekbone!?" https://t.co/XU6bip8qxC β€” Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 4, 2017