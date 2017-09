NFL Waiver Tracker: Every team's claims after cutdown deadline

Now that the cuts have been made, NFL teams were afforded an opportunity to make a waiver claim on players released on Saturday. The following is a roundup of every team's claims:

49ers

DE Xavier Cooper (from Browns)

Bears

LS Andre DePaola (from Buccaneers)

WR Tre McBride (from Titans)

RB Taquan Mizzell (from Ravens)

Bengals

None

Bills

T Conor McDermott (from Patriots)

LB Deon Lacy (from Dolphins)

TE Khari Lee (from Lions)

Broncos

None

Browns

WR Kasen Williams (from Seahawks)

QB Josh Woodrum (from Ravens)

WR Reggie Davis (from Falcons)

DB Michael Jordan (from Rams)

NT Ty McGill (from Colts)

Buccaneers

None

Cardinals

None

Chargers

T Michael Schofield (from Broncos)

DB Jeff Richards (from Panthers)

Chiefs

None

Colts

RB Matt Jones (from Redskins)

DB Pierre Desir (from Seahawks)

WR Matt Hazel (from Redskins)

DB Kenny Moore (from Patriots)

G Ian Silberman (from Raiders)

Cowboys

DT Brian Price (from Packers)

Dolphins

LB Justin March-Lillard (from Chiefs)

K Cody Parkey (from Browns)

Eagles

None

Falcons

None

Giants

None

Jaguars

DT Eli Ankou (from Texans)

TE James O'Shaughnessy (from Patriots)

LB Donald Payne (from Ravens)

DB Lafayette Pitts (from Dolphins)

T William Poehls (from Bears)

Jets

WR Damore'ea Stringfellow (from Dolphins)

WR Kalif Raymond (from Broncos)

LB Edmond Robinson (from Vikings)

TE Will Tye (from Giants)

Lions

G Zac Kerin (from Vikings)

T Brian Mihalik (from Steelers)

Packers

DE Chris Odom (from Falcons)

Panthers

QB Brad Kaaya (from Lions)

DB Demetrious Cox (from Bengals)

Patriots

None

Raiders

None

Rams

C J.J. Dielman (from Bengals)

DT Quinton Jefferson (from Seahawks)

C Aaron Neary (from Eagles)

Ravens

None

Redskins

T T.J. Clemmings (from Vikings)

Saints

WR Austin Carr (from Patriots)

QB Taysom Hill (from Packers)

Seahawks

None

Steelers

None

Texans

WR Andy Jones (from Cowboys)

Titans

None

Vikings