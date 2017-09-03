Belichick has terse response to question about Brissett-Dorsett trade

by Michael McClymont 2h ago
Matthew Emmons / Reuters

Bill Belichick isn't one for conversation. At least not at his press conferences.

So when a reporter asked the coach of the New England Patriots why the team traded third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Indianapolis Colts receiver Phillip Dorsett on roster cutdown day, he had but a three-word response.

"To acquire Dorsett," was all Belichick offered Sunday morning.

In subsequent questions, Belichick revealed he had a "good evaluation" of the Colts' 2015 first-round pick and that Dorsett is a "pretty talented player," but not much more than that.

"If you want to get something, you have to give up something. That's what trades are," Belichick said.

Tune in tomorrow as Belichick breaks down the basic details of a waiver.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 612341194
Report: Patriots' Cyrus Jones out for season with torn ACL
nfl
2d ago
Cropped 2015 11 01t000000z 1 mt1aci14146587 rtrmadp 3 sport
2017 NFC West betting preview and odds: Seahawks look to return to Super Bowl form
nfl
5h ago
Cropped gettyimages 489461308
Finding landing spots for the 3 biggest free agents after cutdown day
nfl
14h ago
Cropped reu 2550934
Colts' website is really hyping the Brissett trade
nfl
21h ago
Cropped 2015 09 15t000000z 1 mt1aci14076140 rtrmadp 3 sport
2017 NFC South betting preview and odds: Falcons should fly again despite tough competition
nfl
1d ago
Advertisement