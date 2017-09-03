Broncos' Elway explains decision to bring back Osweiler

The Houston Texans grew tired of him. After one year, they dumped him on the Cleveland Browns, who tried to trade him.

Yet Brock Osweiler remains a prized possession to the Denver Broncos.

After the Browns cut Osweiler on Saturday, ensuring they'll have to pay him north of $15 million not to play for their team, the Broncos scooped up their former quarterback on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Soon after the signing, Broncos president and general manager John Elway attempted to explain why he brought back a player that stunned the franchise with his departure for Houston in 2016.

"When Brock made that decision, he made the decision that he thought was best for him. It's just kind of funny how these things worked out with our situation and Brock being available. Funny how everything aligned," Elway said in a press conference Saturday night.

The Broncos had named Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, but backup Paxton Lynch suffered a sprained shoulder that will sideline him for five weeks. His injury provided the opportunity to bring Osweiler back.

"We know that Brock can win football games with us, he's got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that time in my mind when Paxton hurt the shoulder. We're able to get it fixed," said Elway.

Osweiler spent the first four years of his career in Denver, backing up all-time great Peyton Manning. Now, he'll be the backup to Siemian until Lynch is healthy.

What will the Broncos do with their three quarterbacks upon Lynch's return?

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Elway said. "It's always fluid, so we'll cross that bridge when Paxton gets healthy. We'll see what we have and go from there."