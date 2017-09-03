Broncos' Elway explains decision to bring back Osweiler

by Michael McClymont 32m ago
Justin K. Aller / Getty Images Sport / Getty

The Houston Texans grew tired of him. After one year, they dumped him on the Cleveland Browns, who tried to trade him.

Yet Brock Osweiler remains a prized possession to the Denver Broncos.

After the Browns cut Osweiler on Saturday, ensuring they'll have to pay him north of $15 million not to play for their team, the Broncos scooped up their former quarterback on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Soon after the signing, Broncos president and general manager John Elway attempted to explain why he brought back a player that stunned the franchise with his departure for Houston in 2016.

"When Brock made that decision, he made the decision that he thought was best for him. It's just kind of funny how these things worked out with our situation and Brock being available. Funny how everything aligned," Elway said in a press conference Saturday night.

The Broncos had named Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, but backup Paxton Lynch suffered a sprained shoulder that will sideline him for five weeks. His injury provided the opportunity to bring Osweiler back.

"We know that Brock can win football games with us, he's got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that time in my mind when Paxton hurt the shoulder. We're able to get it fixed," said Elway.

Osweiler spent the first four years of his career in Denver, backing up all-time great Peyton Manning. Now, he'll be the backup to Siemian until Lynch is healthy.

What will the Broncos do with their three quarterbacks upon Lynch's return?

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Elway said. "It's always fluid, so we'll cross that bridge when Paxton gets healthy. We'll see what we have and go from there."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 08 11t011608z 1219486876 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl new orleans saints at cleveland browns
Report: Browns cut Brock Osweiler
nfl
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 508992956
Broncos to sign Osweiler as backup to Siemian
nfl
13h ago
Cropped 2015 11 01t000000z 1 mt1aci14146587 rtrmadp 3 sport
2017 NFC West betting preview and odds: Seahawks look to return to Super Bowl form
nfl
2h ago
Cropped gettyimages 489461308
Finding landing spots for the 3 biggest free agents after cutdown day
nfl
11h ago
Cropped reu 2560631
Steelers send Coates to WR-needy Browns for 6th-rounder
nfl
21h ago
Advertisement