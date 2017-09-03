Report: Buccaneers sign T.J. Ward to 1-year, $5M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward to a one-year, $5-million contract a day after roster cuts were made across the league, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, citing a source.

The Buccaneers pounced on the opportunity to sign the three-time Pro Bowler after he was released by the Denver Broncos on Saturday to the dismay of many of his former teammates. Tampa Bay has yet to announce who Ward will replace on the 53-man roster.

Ward spent the past three seasons in Denver and helped the secondary rank first in pass defense the last two years. His release saved $4.5 million in cap space, however.

Prior to the move, the Buccaneers were projected to begin the 2017 season with veteran Keith Tandy or offseason pickup J.J. Wilcox as the starting strong safety. Instead, Ward will enter the starting lineup next to free safety Chris Conte and corners Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves.

The safety position has been a weakness for the Bucs for years. Armed with more than $20 million in cap space, Tampa Bay couldn't pass up the chance to add the 30-year-old who is coming off a season in which he recorded 87 tackles, three forced fumbles, a sack, and an interception.